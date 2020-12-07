Ga. Sec. of State recertifies presidential election, debunks conspiracy theories

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office announced Monday afternoon that it has recertified the results of the November presidential election. This comes after the Trump campaign requested a recount.

"It's been a long 34 days since the election on November 3rd. We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged," said Sec. Brad Raffensperger. "I know there are people that are convinced that the election was fraught with problems, but the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts tell us a different story."

According to the Secretary of State's website, Joe Biden will carry Georgia with 11,789 more votes than President Donald Trump.

In a news conference Monday morning, Sec. Raffensperger and his staff pushed back against misinformation that continues to surround Georgia's election results.

"Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state," Raffensperger said.

Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling again refuted claims that surveillance video from State Farm Arena on election night showed workers pulling out "suitcases of ballots" that they had hidden to give Biden more votes. Instead, Sterling said, those workers were retrieving ballots they had moved out of their way earlier in the day as monitors and the news media watched.

"What's really frustrating is the President's attorneys had this same videotape," said Sterling. "They saw the exact same things the rest of us could see and they chose to mislead state senators and the public about what was on that video."

Sterling also called an online conspiracy theory that two Democratic Georgia State Senators were counting ballots in Pennsylvania "ridiculous."

"Jen Jordan and Elena Parent did not get on a plane to go count votes in Pennsylvania," Sterling explained. "They basically said, 'here's a picture of a blonde woman in a mask. Here's another picture of a blonde woman in a mask.'"

Georgia must finalize its slate of electors Tuesday ahead of the Electoral College meeting next Monday.

