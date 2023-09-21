Metro Atlanta animal shelter desperately needs foster homes for cats

article

A metro Atlanta no-kill animal shelter is searching for loving homes for dozens of cats as they prepare to begin work on urgently needed renovations.

Furkids says they are in a desperate situation while they prepare to open the organization's new state-of-the-art Fort and Michele Felker Cat Shelter.

While the shelter will soon have a lot of room for new cats, the organization says its current temporary cat shelter needs an immediate renovation that they can't postpone.

The shelter now needs to move out 50 cats from the shelter while renovations are underway and are looking to find them all permanent homes or fosters by the end of the week.

"They can’t stay in the shelter during this time, and we desperately need a place for them to live until our new shelter opens," Furkids wrote on their website.

If you'd like to apply for an adoption or a foster, check out FurKids' website and fill out the online application.