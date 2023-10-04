Funeral for high school band teacher Madison Argo set for Thursday

Madison Argo, who worked as the band director at Wheeler High School in Marietta, died unexpectedly on Oct. 28 at the age of 32.

Argo, who had been the band director at the Cobb County high school for just two years, will be laid to rest in Alabama on Thursday.

Funeral services for Argo will be held just south of his hometown in Alexander City, Alabama. The Auburn graduate’s services will take place at the Church in the Pines in Eclectic, Alabama, which is along Lake Martin. The service starts at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that same day.

In Argo’s obituary, family remember him as "exuberant, energetic, and passionate."

"He hugged hard, laughed hard, and made everyone feel like the most important person in the room," it read in part.

The Wheeler High Band's booster club remembered Argo as a "dedicated leader" who brought a passion for music and marching to the school.

Before working at Wheeler High School, Argo served as the head drum major of the Auburn University Marching Band and the associate director of bands at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville. During his time at the high school, he took the Wildcat Marching Band to perform at Walt Disney World and in the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

He attended Benjamin Russell High School, where he was in band and wrestling.

Argo's friends said he was also dedicated to his fitness and health. They said his commitment to his friendships, even across state lines, would never be forgotten.

His family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to any local high school band program.

Radney Funeral Home is handling his services.

The Wheeler High School Band booster club has set up a GoFundMe to help his family pay for his funeral expenses.