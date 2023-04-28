Fulton County Sheriff's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: Jacki Labat shares her journey

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and his wife Jacki are soulmates and spend most of their time together. They started their own podcast when he ran for office and spend a lot of their time in the public eye.

After a COVID-19 delay, in September 2022, Jacki finally got around to her mammogram. The results stopped the power couple in their tracks.

"I remember it was October 28. We did get the call, but leading up to that, I had a sketchy mammogram. Then I needed a 3D mammogram, then I needed a biopsy, and along the way, I was so nervous. Even with the very first weird result, it was just something that weighed heavy on my spirit, like this is different," said Jacki Labat. "The results came back on the 28th, and they were…not good, yeah. She said there was breast cancer there."

Jacki Labat, who is married to Sheriff Pat Labat, opens up about her private breast cancer journey. (Supplied)

"It was one of those things that you just never think is going to happen to you, and here we are in the middle of breast cancer. Yep, and there we begin the journey," she added.

Jacki decided to have a double mastectomy. Her first surgery to remove the tumor was in January.

"The first surgery was actually a four-hour window, where the breast surgeon came in, and did her thing, took out the tissue, and the plastic surgeon came behind her in the OR, and did her thing. So, it was pretty intense surgery," said Jacki Labat.

This pre-op appointment took place earlier in April for her second reconstructive surgery.

The news was pretty difficult for their blended family where cancer has struck before.

"As a family, it was tough. Our kids were a little apprehensive. So, we have a blended family, and we lost Maya and PJ’s mom to breast cancer in November of 2020. It was just so wild because it was. What are the odds that now I too have breast cancer? So, Brianna and Anthony were a little bit in shock and disbelief," she said.

But the Labats kept a positive attitude and pressed on

"Mentally, it is a lot to have to cope with. Patrick still has to be the sheriff. He was the first one to say my sister did not need to come over and spend 10-days post-op. Next thing you know, someone is stabbed at the jail. And what does he have to do, go to the jail," she said.

Jacki says her husband has been super supportive. He even shed a few tears during our interview.

"Patrick has not missed a single appointment. He was standing right with me when I got the news. He was at every appointment prior to that," she said.

"She is absolutely the strongest young lady I know, and so I am very proud of her. I am in a space where I get to watch her braveness up close and that’s why I get emotional about it," said Pat Labat.

Jacki now calls herself a "pink warrior". She will begin her journey advocating for others at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, where 3-D mammograms will be free to all 1,000 employees in conjunction with the Northside Hospital mobile mammogram unit.