Fulton County Police arrest suspect in 2019 murder
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect in a murder case from over two years ago has been taken into custody, Fulton County Police announced Friday.
The suspect, identified as 40-year-old William Whatley, was arrested by the Fulton County Police Department SWAT Team in the early morning hours on February 18.
Police began investigating a homicide on July 20, 2019 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Authorities described Whatley as a male around 5 ft. and 11 in. tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
He faces charges for murder and concealing a death in a homicide.
Whatley was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
