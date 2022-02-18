Fulton County Police arrest suspect in 2019 murder

article

A suspect in a murder case from over two years ago has been taken into custody, Fulton County Police announced Friday.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old William Whatley, was arrested by the Fulton County Police Department SWAT Team in the early morning hours on February 18.

Police began investigating a homicide on July 20, 2019 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Authorities described Whatley as a male around 5 ft. and 11 in. tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

FULTON COUNTY POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT CONNECTED TO 2019 MURDER

He faces charges for murder and concealing a death in a homicide.

Whatley was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

