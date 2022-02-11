Fulton County Police search for suspect connected to 2019 murder

article

Fulton County Police obtained warrants for a suspect in a 2019 murder, authorities announced Friday.

Police began investigating a homicide on July 20, 2019 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The suspect was later identified as 40-year-old William Whatley.

The warrants are for the charge of murder.

Authorities described Whatley as a male around 5 ft. and 11 in. tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Whatley's whereabouts of William Whatley should contact Crime Stoppers and the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-

6600.

