Fulton County Police search for suspect connected to 2019 murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police obtained warrants for the charge of murder for William Whatley. (Fulton County Police Department)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County Police obtained warrants for a suspect in a 2019 murder, authorities announced Friday.

Police began investigating a homicide on July 20, 2019 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The suspect was later identified as 40-year-old William Whatley.

The warrants are for the charge of murder.

Authorities described Whatley as a male around 5 ft. and 11 in. tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone  with information on Whatley's whereabouts of William Whatley should contact Crime Stoppers and the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-
6600.

____

