Fulton County Jail staff brace for former Pres. Trump to turn himself in on RICO charges

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until next Friday to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on charges they conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, District Attorney Fani Willis said.

On Wednesday, deputies stood guard at the jail entrance and kept the news media across the street in preparation for the slew of newly indicted inmates.

Sheriff Pat Labat said the former president, like every other defendant that comes through the Rice St. jail, will have a mugshot taken.

Criminal defense attorney Josh Schiff said he’s been through the booking process with clients more times than he can count in the last two decades.

"There is a lot of sitting. This is a slow process," Schiff said. "A trip to Rice Street is one of the rare commonalities of virtually everyone who is processed criminally in Fulton County shares."

While it isn’t clear what Mr. Trump’s stay at the facility may look like, Schiff said that generally inmates in the overcrowded jail are put in a big holding area until they are booked.

"How the president’s guaranteed secret service security interacts with the Fulton County jail is the big question," he said. "We have a federal agency with very clear and strict mandates regarding protecting President Trump."

Mr. Trump’s anticipated surrender at the Rice St. jail comes as the Department of Justice investigates the dilapidated facility for inhumane conditions.

One man named Lorenzo, who said he had just bonded out of the facility on Wednesday, described those conditions as stomach-turning.

"The rooms are nasty as f---. It smells nasty. It ain’t nowhere anybody wants to be at," Lorenzo said. "You know they’re going to put [Mr. Trump.] by himself. They’re not going to have him with the rest of us. The process might move faster for him than they do for us because, at the end of the day, he’s somebody more important than we are."

However, top jail officials have indicated that the former president would not get any special treatment.

"The worst thing that the DA and the sheriff can do is treat these individuals differently from other individuals," Schiff said. "That raises the specter of selective enforcement."

He added that while increasingly unlikely; it is possible for the defendants to strike a deal with the District Attorney’s office on terms of bond before they are even processed.

Meanwhile, Schiff said his clients are suffering due to the attention and bandwidth of the county’s justice system focused on Mr. Trump’s RICO indictment and the YSL case.

"I represent individuals who have been languishing for weeks just waiting for a five-minute hearing," he said.