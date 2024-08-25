Fulton County Jail protesters want Sheriff Pat Labat to resign

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Fulton County Jail on Sunday, calling for Sheriff Pat Labat to step down after a number of jail contractors were recently arrested for smuggling $1 million worth of drugs into the facility.

Among those arrested on Friday were:

Anita Baker, 57, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Devin Brown, 18, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Markeisha Clark, 25, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Kimberly Floyd, 43, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Contrell Simpson, 41, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brianna Smith, 27, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Arrest warrants were also issued for several other individuals. Authorities are seeking:

Dajaiah Jackson, 26, charged with six counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Mayke Jones, 25, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Jo Lisa Moss, 24, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Amere Smith, 19, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Tiambra Smith, 26, charged with four counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

In addition, two women were arrested and released on bond in late June and early July in connection to this investigation: