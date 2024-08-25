Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County Jail protesters want Sheriff Pat Labat to resign

Published  August 25, 2024 6:44pm EDT
Fulton County Jail
Protesters gathered outside the Fulton County Jail after a number of contractors were arrested for smuggling drugs into the facility. They're also calling on Sheriff Pat Labat to step down.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A small group of protesters gathered outside the Fulton County Jail on Sunday, calling for Sheriff Pat Labat to step down after a number of jail contractors were recently arrested for smuggling $1 million worth of drugs into the facility.

Among those arrested on Friday were: 

  • Anita Baker, 57, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. 
  • Devin Brown, 18, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. 
  • Markeisha Clark, 25, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. 
  • Kimberly Floyd, 43, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. 
  • Contrell Simpson, 41, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. 
  • Brianna Smith, 27, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
Anita Baker (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Arrest warrants were also issued for several other individuals. Authorities are seeking: 

  • Dajaiah Jackson, 26, charged with six counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. 
  • Mayke Jones, 25, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. 
  • Jo Lisa Moss, 24, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. 
  • Amere Smith, 19, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. 
  • Tiambra Smith, 26, charged with four counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. 

In addition, two women were arrested and released on bond in late June and early July in connection to this investigation: 

  • Aubree Cuna, 26, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. 
  • Janiha Pazhedath, 24, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.