Fulton County Jail protesters want Sheriff Pat Labat to resign
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A small group of protesters gathered outside the Fulton County Jail on Sunday, calling for Sheriff Pat Labat to step down after a number of jail contractors were recently arrested for smuggling $1 million worth of drugs into the facility.
Among those arrested on Friday were:
- Anita Baker, 57, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
- Devin Brown, 18, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
- Markeisha Clark, 25, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
- Kimberly Floyd, 43, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
- Contrell Simpson, 41, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
- Brianna Smith, 27, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
Anita Baker (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Arrest warrants were also issued for several other individuals. Authorities are seeking:
- Dajaiah Jackson, 26, charged with six counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
- Mayke Jones, 25, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
- Jo Lisa Moss, 24, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
- Amere Smith, 19, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.
- Tiambra Smith, 26, charged with four counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
In addition, two women were arrested and released on bond in late June and early July in connection to this investigation:
- Aubree Cuna, 26, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
- Janiha Pazhedath, 24, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.