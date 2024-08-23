Million-dollar Fulton County Jail contraband scheme bust

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Anita Baker (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials have made numerous arrests and have taken out warrants for even more people involved in what the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says is a contraband and fraud investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation culminated in an early morning operation on Friday. Deputies say it involved two ongoing and related criminal investigations that have each revealed over $1 million in illicit transactions.

The investigation, which began in June 2024 with the arrest of Markeisha Clark on identity theft charges, expanded to include current Fulton County Jail residents, as well as their family members and associates outside of the facility. The contraband involved includes drugs, cell phones, and other electronic devices, which were allegedly used to facilitate criminal activities within the jail.

Among those arrested on Friday were:

Anita Baker, 57, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Devin Brown, 18, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Markeisha Clark, 25, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Kimberly Floyd, 43, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Contrell Simpson, 41, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brianna Smith, 27, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Arrest warrants have been issued for several other individuals who remain at large. Authorities are seeking:

Dajaiah Jackson, 26, charged with six counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Mayke Jones, 25, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Jo Lisa Moss, 24, charged with two counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Amere Smith, 19, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

Tiambra Smith, 26, charged with four counts of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

In addition, two women were arrested and released on bond in late June and early July in connection to this investigation:

Aubree Cuna, 26, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Janiha Pazhedath, 24, charged with one count of obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN.

The investigation has also identified at least four current residents of the Fulton County Jail who have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN. The case remains active, and additional arrests are anticipated.

Sheriff Pat Labat commended the operations, stating, "Our investigators are committed to fighting crime inside and outside the walls of the jail. This was a complex case that took months of investigation by our dedicated team. The arrests of these men and women will no doubt disrupt their criminal enterprise. We will continue to go after those that facilitate criminal activity within the jail."

Chimere Arnold, 40, was also arrested on an unrelated matter. Arnold had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear out of Clayton County.