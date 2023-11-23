Fulton County Jail officer arrested in inmate contraband investigation

article

A detention officer at the Fulton County Jail has found himself on the wrong side of the law and out of a job.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 23-year-old Jessie Scott on Wednesday.

Officials say Scott was connected to an investigation into contraband inside the jail. He was hired in December 2022 and was still a probationary employee.

After his arrest, authorities terminated Scott's employment with the jail.

He's now facing charges of violating his oath of office, distributing obscene materials, impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and unauthorized possession of prohibited items by inmates.

"When an officer chooses to violate their oath and display behavior that compromises our facilities, they must be held accountable," says Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "The termination of two officers in just two weeks demonstrates that we are beyond reproach to ensure the safety of all employees and the inmates in our care and custody."

Scott is being held on a $25,000 bond at Alpharetta's North Annex Jail.