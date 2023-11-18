Fulton County detention officer gets the boot for inappropriate behavior with inmate

A former Fulton County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) detention officer is now behind bars herself over allegations of behaving inappropriately with a male inmate.

Latasha Baker, 37, worked with the sheriff's office from Feb. 10, 2016 to Jan. 12, 2022 and was recently rehired on June 7, 2023. She was assigned to the South Annex Jail in Union City when she was accused.

On Nov. 16, Baker was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate and three counts of violation of oath by public officer. She was fired the next day.

A second person, identified as 20-year-old Jaheim Arnold, was also arrested in connection to the contraband investigation.

Arnold was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and several other traffic violations.

They are both being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

"I am committed to holding each and every employee accountable to the oath they have taken to protect and serve our community," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. "The actions of this one officer are certainly not a reflection of the rest of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The introduction of contraband to any of our facilities will not be tolerated."

This is an ongoing investigation.