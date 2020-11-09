2 Fulton County high schools closed for COVID-19 cleaning

Two Fulton County High Schools have switched to virtual learning Monday due to cases of the coronavirus.

Cleaning and contact tracing will be done for Centennial and North Springs Charter High Schools. The campuses in Roswell and Sandy Springs are being temporarily shut down due to the Fulton County School System's protocol.

Centennial expects to resume in-person instruction tomorrow, while North Springs students will return Wednesday. Anyone who needs to quarantine will be directly notified, school officials say.

The entire system went back to face-to-face learning following a remote start in October.

In October, Hembree Springs Elementary in Roswell, Banneker High in College Park, and Cambridge High in Milton each temporarily shuttered due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, Milton High School and SL Lewis Elementary School were also temporarily shut down because of the virus.

