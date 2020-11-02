COVID-19 cases shut down in-person classes at 2 Fulton County schools

article

Two Fulton County schools have been temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials announced on Facebook that Milton High School and SL Lewis Elementary School will remain in virtual learning for the next few days to address an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement posted to Fulton County Schools' Facebook page, officials both schools "met the criteria of a Level 2" for the school system's Closing Matrix. That means at least three students or staff members have tested positive for the virus.

All students and teachers will be in remote learning on Monday. Tuesday will be a remote Teacher workday that had already been planned for Election Day.

Officials expect both schools will be reopen for face-to-face learning on Wednesday.

The closure will allow time for contact tracing and the school to be cleaned and disinfected.