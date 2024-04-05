Fulton County halts animal control services in Atlanta amid funding dispute

Fulton County Animal Control Services announced it will cease its operations within the city of Atlanta, citing the absence of a renewed Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) for animal services and concerns over increased liability. This decision was revealed by Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts during an afternoon news conference.

Chairman Pitts described the move as a regrettable but necessary step, propelled by Atlanta’s failure to sign the updated IGA, which outlines the financial contributions required for the continuation of services. Pitts emphasized the importance of fairness across all Fulton County cities which depend on these vital services.

The crux of the matter appears to be financial, with Fulton County officials highlighting a substantial increase in operational costs not reflected in the payments received from Atlanta. The proposed agreement, which saw cost estimates for the city jump from $2 million to over $6 million, reflects these heightened expenses, including a significant rise in the costs associated with animal care and medical services.

Despite the urgency communicated by the county, with a firm deadline set for April 3 for Atlanta to comply, the city had yet to finalize the agreement by Friday.

The city of Atlanta has not formally responded to the county’s move.