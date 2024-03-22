Fulton County Threatens to halt animal control services in Atlanta over payment dispute

Fulton County says it’s going to stop all animal control services in Atlanta if the city doesn't pay what county officials claim is their "fair share."

They've given the city a deadline of April 3rd to sign the new Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) or face termination of services.

Fulton County leaders notified all 15 cities in July that the cost of animal control services was going up.

They then sent them all the new IGA with the price increase in October.

"So, this was no surprise," said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

Every city has now signed it--except for Atlanta.

"If the new IGA is not signed and payment made by that April 3rd date, then we will stop service within the city of Atlanta," Pitts said. "And that's significant because 55% of all the calls that we receive come from the city of Atlanta."

All 15 cities in Fulton County, including Atlanta, rely on the county for animal control services.

FOX 5 asked the city why it had not signed the new IGA and agreed to pay the increased costs.

In response, a city spokesperson wrote:

"We are looking forward to resolving our differences with the County."

Pitts says it's likely due to the big price hike the county is asking for.

"Their increase went from $2 million and some change up to $6 million and some change," Pitts said.

Fulton County District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis says they have not increased prices for animal control services in six years despite rising costs. And they can't delay a price increase any longer.

"Dog food, pet food, etc., are up considerably, 25%, 30%, probably just in the past 2 to 3 years. The cost of medical care for animals has grown very considerably," Ellis said.

He says the county believes it wouldn’t be legal for them to provide these services for the city if they don’t have an IGA in place.

"You got the gratuity clause within the State constitution. You can't provide a service where you're not receiving any funds for it. And to continue to operate and provide a service where there is no contract and no consideration is generally not permitted by state law either," Ellis said.

Pitts says he's in talks with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, but he says renegotiating the price tag is no longer an option.

"It's not fair to the other 14 cities who have signed their agreements and are paying...the numbers are what they are. There's no surcharge in it for us. There's no profit margin built into it for us. That's the city of Atlanta's fair share of our operating expenses," Pitts said.