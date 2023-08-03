Fulton County DA Fani Willis speaks ahead of possible indictments in Georgia election probe

This month a Fulton County grand jury is expected to hear a case against former President Donald Trump and others for potential criminal election meddling.

Thursday, FOX 5 spoke to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who is the lead on this investigation.

"We’re ready," she said.

Willis stayed tight-lipped when asked about the status of her two-and-a-half-year investigation into Trump and his allies for criminal meddling during the 2020 election. She says despite Trump facing charges in Washington D.C. this week, her focus is Fulton County.

"We’re concentrating on Georgia and things that impacted Georgia," Willis said.

The Fulton County grand jurors who will weigh whether to charge the former president and others with alleged election interference have already been seated, so an indictment decision could come at any time.

Details of the Georgia investigation that have become public have fed speculation that Willis is building a case under the Georgia RICO Act which would allow her to charge multiple people in a potentially wide-ranging scheme. Willis and her team have looked at several things, including Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"The oath requires that I follow the law, that if someone broke the law in Fulton County, Georgia, then I have a duty to prosecute," she said.

If Trump is indicted by a Georgia grand jury, it would add to a growing list of legal troubles as he campaigns for president.

This investigation into the former president has led to personal attacks on Willis.

"All the typical racial slurs that you can imagine, they’re very grotesque things," Willis said. "You know, we’re on family television. I don’t even know if I’d like to say all of them."