Fulton County commissioners vote to challenge Georgia's election reform law

In a 4-2 vote, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners has approved moving forward with a potential legal challenge to the state of Georgia's new voting law.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman proposed the voter suppression resolution. The measure affirms the county's support of federal bills HR 1 and HR 4, directs the county attorney to fight the new state bill legally, directs the county manager and elections supervisor to expand voter access, and directs the diversity and civil rights compliance officer to also protect voter rights.

Chairman Pitts also said the provisions limiting voter drop boxes and mobile units will make it more difficult for some people to vote. The commissioners believe Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican legislature specifically targeted the state's largest county by reducing the number of 24-hour drop boxes, among other things.

Abdur-Rahman also said the so-call voting reform bill bans the use of two mobile voter RVs, recently purchased for $800,000.

The commissioner and vice-chair Natalie Hall, who co-sponsored the resolution, criticized the voting bill's creation of a Republican-led elections board that can take over a county's voting process at will.

She also said the state provided no money to execute the election overhaul.

In addition to Abdur-Rahman, Hall and Pitts, Commissioners Marvin Arrington supported the resolution, having the vote fall upon party lines.

Governor Brian Kemp said liberal lies have fueled the controversy surrounding the law which he said expands voter access and will prevent voter fraud. Commissioners Bob Ellis and Lee Morris spoke out in support of the state's new law saying that no bill is perfect and they may not have tackled all the issues in the election reform law, but that it was a step in the right direction.

Commissioner Liz Hausmann was not present for the vote.

