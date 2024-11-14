Metro Atlanta nonprofit launches homeless diversion pilot project

article

Leaders in metro Atlanta are dealing with an increasing population of unhorsed people, but a local nonprofit could help make a difference.

Frontline Response works to get sex trafficking victims and homeless individuals back on their feet.

The nonprofit recently launched a pilot program to provide shelter and wrap-around services to the unhoused.

Currently, the program is working with about 30 people.

If you or someone you know needs help, the organization is located on Gresham Road in Atlanta.

Men can call the organization at (678) 412-8395. Women have a separate phone number at (404) 946-3729.