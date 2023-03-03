Family forced to rebuild after massive tree topples onto Cobb County home

In Cobb County, some of the trees were no match for Mother Nature. A tree more than 100-feet tall came crashing down on top of a home on Chimney Springs Drive.

Dr. Brad Schmidt lives in the East Cobb neighborhood.

"The winds were whipping around, it got black it got cold, it got gray, winds were whipping up, limbs were hitting the roof," said Dr. Schmidt.

FLOYD COUNTY CLEANING UP AFTER TREES, POWER LINES DOWNED DURING SEVERE STORMS

He knew some of the tall trees would not be able to hold up against the powerful wind. Once the storm passed, he found out about one home that had significant damage.

"We've had so much rain and so much water, these oak trees don't have a lot of root base," said Dr. Schmidt.

"It's a 100-year-old tree, well over 120 feet, the diameter, maybe 42 inches, it's a massive tree," said Kyle Rowe who is a claims specialist and is working with the homeowner.

Rowe says the entire family was home at the time. The youngest son was in his room on the top floor.

"The oldest son was doing piano lessons, the youngest was upstairs playing, just living their life and all of a sudden crash. Luckily, their 6-year-old son had finally made it out of the room right before the tree hit," said Rowe.

Rowe says it's going to take a while to repair the damage.

"Pretty much the entire top half of this house is going to have to be rebuilt. It's going to be a long process for them, four to six months at least," said Rowe.

Rowe says in the morning a crane will be brought in to remove the tree.