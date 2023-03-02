Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Severe storm threat Friday as cold front passes through Georgia

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Severe storm threat Friday

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley takes a look at the timing, intensity, and possibly impact of Friday's severe storm threat.

ATLANTA - A dynamic spring-like storm system will roll across North Georgia on Friday, bringing the chance for a strong to severe storm late morning into the afternoon.

All of north Georgia is under a Wind Advisory on Friday.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

Any storm that develops will be capable of damaging winds and a brief spin up tornado. Hail cannot be ruled out with these storms.

A greater threat for most will be gusty winds to 45 mph throughout the day.

Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusts above 2,000 feet could top 50 mph.

Image 1 of 3

 

Residents should prepare for possible power outages and blocked roads due to downed trees and power lines. Loose outdoor objects, like trash cans or recycling bins, should be secured.

The greatest potential for severe weather appears to be between the start of the morning commute and the start of the afternoon commute.

Temperatures will warm up into the 70s by the afternoon.

This weekend will be a little cooler, but still above the average. Highs in the mid- to upper- 60s.

Expect a warm-up through at least Tuesday. 

This is a developing weather event. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.