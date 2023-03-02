Severe storm threat Friday as cold front passes through Georgia

A dynamic spring-like storm system will roll across North Georgia on Friday, bringing the chance for a strong to severe storm late morning into the afternoon.

All of north Georgia is under a Wind Advisory on Friday.

Any storm that develops will be capable of damaging winds and a brief spin up tornado. Hail cannot be ruled out with these storms.

A greater threat for most will be gusty winds to 45 mph throughout the day.

Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusts above 2,000 feet could top 50 mph.

Residents should prepare for possible power outages and blocked roads due to downed trees and power lines. Loose outdoor objects, like trash cans or recycling bins, should be secured.

The greatest potential for severe weather appears to be between the start of the morning commute and the start of the afternoon commute.

Temperatures will warm up into the 70s by the afternoon.

This weekend will be a little cooler, but still above the average. Highs in the mid- to upper- 60s.

Expect a warm-up through at least Tuesday.

This is a developing weather event. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.