Friday set new record for daily COVID-19 cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported the biggest single-day increase in confirmed covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Georgia saw 5,023 new cases, the GDPH reported. The previous record of 4,813 cases was set on July 24 and was due in part to a massive influx of new tests added to the state's data. Friday, the GDPH reported 38,355 news tests were added, the most in two weeks.

The daily positivity rate on Friday was at 9.3%, according to the GDPH. The two-week positivity rate average is just below 10% and has been climbing since Thanksgiving.

Hospitalizations also continue to climb. Friday, the GDPH reported 66 more patients, bringing the current number of people hospitalized to 2,366. That is a two-week increase of 566. According to the GDPH, the largest percentage of current hospitalizations are west, northwest, north, and northeast of metro Atlanta

While the week started with no deaths reported on Monday, the GDPH recorded 144 deaths total this week. That brings confirmed coronavirus deaths to 8,922. The GDPH said an additional 803 deaths in the state are suspected to be due to the virus.

