Free wedding ceremonies offered by Fulton County Probate Court in June

Love is in the air in Fulton County this June. It is the busiest month for marriage licenses, according to the Fulton County Probate Court. That is why the court if offering a special free ceremony next Friday.

June marks the anniversary of two landmark Supreme Court cases, 1967’s Loving v. Virginia, which allowed interracial marriages, and 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, which allowed same-sex marriages. The Fulton County Probate Court wants to mark the month with a ceremony on June 24.

Judge Kenya Johnson is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Fulton County Courthouse located at 136 Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta. It is open to all couples who register.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, Probate Court suspended its popular monthly mass wedding ceremonies due to safety," said Judge Johnson. "As June is our highest demand for marriage licenses and to celebrate the anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriages, Probate Court will offer a free opportunity for couples to walk down the aisle in our courtroom with family and friends present. In a time of rising prices and limited resources, Probate Court is excited to help by decorating our courtroom to provide a special and memorable experience for Fulton County citizens."

Appointments to walk down the aisle are available on a first come, first served basis online. A marriage license application must be made in advance. That will cost $56, but the ceremony itself is free. Couple will just need to bring their marriage license and valid photo IDs at their scheduled time.

Each couple is welcome up to 10 guests and masks are required.

To learn more about the event or to register for a time, visit fultonprobatega.org.