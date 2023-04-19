Free programming offered at the Home Depot Backyard

What do you do when the weather gets warm? You spend time in your backyard, of course. And starting in just a few days, Atlanta’s backyard will be open and ready to welcome families with hundreds of free community events!

This morning, we spent some quality time in The Home Depot Backyard, the 11-acre green space located just outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting next week, The Home Depot Backyard will offer more than 170 free community events, including health and wellness, arts and culture, and "inspired learning" programming. A full listing of events is available here — but the weekly fitness classes include bootcamps, dance fitness, and Hip-hop yoga, all of which organizers say are led by Atlanta-based BIPOC instructors.

The Home Depot Backyard team will host a Spring Kickoff event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing visitors to meet the instructors and try out some sample class offerings. The event is free and open to the public.

The Home Depot Backyard first opened back in 2018, and was created as a gathering space for the community and a tailgating spot for Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United fans. Regular park hours are dawn to dusk daily, and the physical location is 1 Backyard Way in Atlanta.

For more information on The Home Depot Backyard and its 2023 community programming schedule, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning burning a few calories in the backyard!