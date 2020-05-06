Free car care for healthcare workers in Coweta County

People continue to show their support for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. In Newnan, an automotive shop is offering free car care to employees of Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Oil change and tire rotation, all free of charge at Crossroads Automotive in Coweta County. They will even pick up and drop off the vehicle while healthcare workers are on the job at the hospital.

“For a synthetic-blend oil change it would cost $30,” said Darrell Whitton, owner of Crossroads Automotive. “For synthetic oil, it would $59.99, but of course we will do it for free for healthcare workers.”

Crossroads Automotive (FOX 5)

It’s just one of the ways the community continues to show its support for healthcare workers. O’Reilly’s Auto Parts is donating the oil filters for free.

“They come in here and support us, so we need to support them,” Whitton said.

All the employees are wearing masks and going the extra mile in keeping their customers safe. That free oil change comes with a disinfecting wipe down of the vehicle's interior.

Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Of course, keeping up with your car’s maintenance can be challenging enough even in good times. But in these stressful weeks, it can easily slip through the cracks.

The free oil changes for healthcare workers come at a tough time for Crossroads Automotive as well. Whitton says his business is off about 50% because of the virus. He’s had to furlough seven people. He was able to bring two back for the program. He does say with Georgia’s economy opening up he is starting to see business picking up.

