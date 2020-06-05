FOX 5 VOTER GUIDE: 2020 Georgia Primary

Georgia will hold its 2020 presidential and general primary on Tuesday, June 9. The primary was originally planned for March 24, 2020, before being delayed to May 19, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The results for Georgia's primary election can be found here. A full county-by-county breakdown of the results can be found here.

When do polls open?

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where do I vote?

State officials are encouraging Georgians to vote with a mail-in absentee ballot. However, you can still vote in person during early-voting periods and on Election Day. In-person voters will be instructed to maintain a safe distance when waiting to vote.



How can I register to vote?

The registration deadline to vote in the 2020 Georgia Primary was May 11, 2020. Georgia does not have same day voter registration. However, you still have time to register for the 2020 General Election in November.



If I voted already, will my vote be counted?



According to state election officials, those who already voted in the presidential preference primary that was scheduled for March 24, will have their votes counted June 9.

You can still vote in the June 9 general primary; your ballot will include the general primary races for the party you choose, which can be different from the one you voted in the presidential contest.

If you haven’t voted in the presidential preference primary, that race will appear on the same ballot as the general primary races for the political party of your choice.



My ballot has the wrong date, what should I do?



State election officials have said not to be alarmed if the date printed at the top of your ballot is May 19 and not June 9. They said some ballots were already printed before the date of the Presidential & General Primary was changed. The date printed at the top will have no impact on your vote. Every ballot will be counted.



