FOX 5 morning headlines for Oct. 1, 2025

Here are the top stories from FOX 5 Atlanta for Oct 1., 2025:

What we know:

3 shot, 1 grazed in overnight Buckhead apartment shooting Three people were shot, one grazed in Buckhead apartment complex shooting.The shooting happened at a complex on Lenox Road, where three people were shot, and another person was grazed by a bullet.Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions.

Fight after Falcons game sends man to hospital Arkeius Smit said he was in a tailgate lot on Northside Drive after the Falcons’ victory over the Washington Commanders when a confrontation with a New England Patriots fan escalated.Smith said his two daughters and ex-wife were leaving the game when they saw the fight.The family says they want accountability and for police to review what happened in the tailgate lot. Atlanta police have not yet released details about the incident.

Government shutdown begins: Here's how it could impact Georgia A government shutdown began after Senate funding efforts failed.Thousands of Georgia federal workers face furloughs and delays.Benefits continue for now, but some programs risk losing funds.

Former Buchanan mayor due to be sentenced today Former Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott faces sentencing today.He was convicted in 2015 wreck that killed two teenagers.The city plans a special election to fill the vacant mayor seat.

Tyrese Gibson admits dogs killed neighbor’s pet, rehomes them In a statement through his attorney, Tyrese Gibson admitted his dogs killed a neighbor's dog.He added that the animals have since been rehomed and that he is working with police.Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gibson and have given him a week to turn himself in, they said.

