3 shot, 1 grazed in overnight Buckhead apartment shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people overnight at an apartment complex in Buckhead.
What we know:
The shooting happened at a complex on Lenox Road, where three people were shot and another person was grazed by a bullet.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions.
As of now, police have not shared any information about a possible suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.