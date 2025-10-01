3 shot, 1 grazed in overnight Buckhead apartment shooting

article

The Brief Three people shot, one grazed in Buckhead apartment complex shooting Incident happened overnight on Lenox Road; conditions unknown No suspect information released, investigation continues



Police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people overnight at an apartment complex in Buckhead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at a complex on Lenox Road, where three people were shot and another person was grazed by a bullet.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions.

As of now, police have not shared any information about a possible suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.