3 shot, 1 grazed in overnight Buckhead apartment shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 1, 2025 5:38am EDT
The Brief

    • Three people shot, one grazed in Buckhead apartment complex shooting
    • Incident happened overnight on Lenox Road; conditions unknown
    • No suspect information released, investigation continues

ATLANTA, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people overnight at an apartment complex in Buckhead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at a complex on Lenox Road, where three people were shot and another person was grazed by a bullet. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions.

As of now, police have not shared any information about a possible suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta police. 

