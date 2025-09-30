Tyrese Gibson admits dogs killed neighbor’s pet, rehomes them

article

The Brief In a statement through his attorney, Tyrese Gibson admitted his dogs killed a neighbor's dog. He added that the animals have since been rehomed and that he is working with police. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gibson and have given him a week to turn himself in, they said.



Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, known for his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, is speaking out after police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with a deadly dog attack in Buckhead.

The backstory:

Police said Gibson’s four Cane Corso dogs were roaming loose when they killed a neighbor’s 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry. The dog’s owner called 911 after finding Henry dead in his yard.

Authorities said they attempted to serve the warrant at Gibson’s home days after the death, but he was not there. Police later said he was given time to turn himself in, but Gibson posted on social media that he was taking a mental health break and would return in November — a response Henry’s owner called frustrating.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dogs on the loose in Buckhead. Police said they belong to Tyrese Gibson. (Fulton County Police Department)

What they're saying:

After FOX 5 reported on Henry’s death, Gibson’s attorney released a statement on his behalf. In it, Gibson admitted his dogs killed Henry and said the incident happened while he was away from his house. He added that the animals have since been rehomed and that he is working with police.

The other side:

It remains unclear what Gibson meant by saying he is working with police, since the latest update from investigators was that they were still searching for him.

Dig deeper:

The full statement from Gibson’s attorney, Gabe Banks, reads:

"Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment. Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

What's next:

FOX 5 has requested an interview with Gibson but hasn't heard back on whether it will be granted.