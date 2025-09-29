Police: Tyrese Gibson's dogs attack, kill neighbor’s dog

article

The Brief In a police report, Capt. Nicole Dwyer said Gibson's dogs escaped, killing Henry, a 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel. Police say Henry suffered broken ribs, puncture wounds and severe internal bleeding — and was covered in slobber. The same night as the attack, police said another neighbor called 911 because she couldn’t get to her car with the Cane Corsos outside her door. Police said Gibson was given a week to turn himself in, but he posted on social media that he was taking a mental health break through November.



An arrest warrant has been issued for actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, who appears in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, after police say his Cane Corso dogs attacked and killed a neighbor’s pet in Buckhead.

Buckhead deadly dog attack

The backstory:

According to Fulton County police, it happened on Sept. 18 in the Tuxedo Court community. A neighbor called 911 after his 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, Henry, was killed by Gibson’s four Cane Corsos, which were roaming loose in the neighborhood.

In a police report, Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Animal Services said she learned of the attack the next evening. Henry’s owner, Harrison Parker, told investigators he let the dog out around 10 p.m. and came back just minutes later to find Henry dead in the driveway. He rushed Henry to an animal hospital in Sandy Springs, but it was too late.

Police say Henry suffered broken ribs, puncture wounds and severe internal bleeding — and was covered in slobber.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Henry

Now, Parker is trying to cope with the loss.

"He was probably one of the most wonderful dogs I've I know probably every animal owner says that, but he was incredible. He was so loving. He's a little mischievous," Parker said. "He loved to go outside... And so he would paw at the door and I just opened the door, let him outside. He was well trained. He had an invisible fence, which he learned the boundaries of very well."

Dogs on the loose in Tuxedo Court

What we know:

Security video from across the street showed Gibson’s dogs scratching at a neighbor’s door and running through yards shortly before the attack.

The same night as the attack, police said another neighbor called 911 because she couldn’t get to her car with the Cane Corsos outside her door. Animal control helped her get out safely, and Gibson’s friend came to collect the dogs. At that point, officers gave Bell a warning for letting the dogs run loose, not realizing Henry had already been killed.

On Sept. 22, animal control returned to Gibson’s home to ask him to surrender the dogs. According to the report, Gibson admitted he believed his dogs had killed Henry and said he knew they’d been getting out before. But instead of turning them over, he told officers he needed a few more days. That’s when Capt. Dwyer obtained both a search warrant and an arrest warrant for animal cruelty. By the time officers executed the warrant later that night, Gibson and the dogs were gone.

Arrest warrant issued for Tyrese Gibson

What's next:

Police said they gave him a month to turn himself in, but Gibson posted on social media that he is taking a mental health break and said he'd be back in November. Henry's owner didn't like hearing that.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Tyrese Gibson attends "The Strangers: Chapter 2" Special Screening at AMC Century City 15 on September 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) Expand

"So he made a story where he's like, 'oh, I'm taking a mental health month.' You gotta be kidding me. I mean, he should be taking mental health month in jail," Parker said. "The arrogance... it speaks volumes about who this person is, and I hope that, if he has any fans or anything, that they really drink in the reality of this guy's character."

Gibson's history with dogs

Dig deeper:

Police said this wasn’t the first time Gibson’s dogs were a problem. Neighbors had reported them running loose several times since April, including two separate calls earlier in September.

The report written by Dwyer mentioned a YouTube video Gibson posted called "Tyrese Unleashes His Guard Dogs: Bite Their Ankles Off!" In it, Gibson shows off the Cane Corsos, mentions selling puppies for $5,000, and jokes that he wants the dogs to "bite their ankles off and leave them at the front door" if anyone comes to the house.

Parker also mentioned those videos.

"You know he has videos online publicly. Just look him up where he is bragging about how brutal they are and you know, so he's fully aware of what they're capable of," he said. "It's like an open and shut case, I hope."

Leaders respond to dog attack

Local perspective:

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts also weighed in, saying the case highlights the responsibility that comes with owning pets.

"I am grateful for the work of Fulton County Police Department to bring justice in the Tuxedo Court neighborhood dangerous dog case. After months of being terrorized by these dogs on the loose, community members brought this situation to my attention earlier this month and I personally visited the neighborhood where this occurred. Pet ownership is a responsibility that is not to be taken lightly. Those who allow their dogs to roam neighborhoods unrestrained will face serious consequences."

Gibson's response to arrest warrant

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to Gibson's attorney, Gabe Banks, and is still waiting to hear back.