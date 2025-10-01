Government shutdown begins: Here's how it could impact Georgia

The Brief Government shutdown begins after Senate funding efforts fail Thousands of Georgia federal workers face furloughs and delays Benefits continue for now, but some programs risk losing funds



A federal government shutdown took effect just after midnight Tuesday after last-ditch efforts in the Senate to pass a funding bill failed.

The measure fell short of the 60 votes needed, with a final tally of 55 to 45. It marks the first government shutdown since late 2018, which extended into 2019. Both parties blamed each other after proposals to keep agencies open were rejected.

The shutdown leaves thousands of Georgia families and workers in uncertainty. According to the Congressional Research Service, the state has about 81,000 civilian federal employees and more than 65,000 active-duty military personnel. While military, federal law enforcement, and air traffic controllers remain on duty without pay, as many as 60% of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees in Atlanta could be furloughed.

Most federal benefits, including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ disability payments and SNAP, will continue for the near future. However, some programs, such as WIC, which supports more than 220,000 Georgians, could face funding shortfalls if the shutdown lasts for weeks.

Universities also warned of potential consequences. Emory University said a short-term closure would have little immediate effect, but a prolonged shutdown could disrupt research and healthcare funding. Georgia Tech officials said the school is positioned to manage in the short term, though extended funding gaps could force cost-cutting measures.

National parks across Georgia are expected to remain open, though services and staffing may vary. At airports, TSA officers will continue to work, but some could call out as happened during the last shutdown, raising the possibility of delays.

The length and broader impact of the shutdown remain uncertain as negotiations continue in Washington.

Georgia lawmakers issue statements

Lawmakers from both parties in Georgia issued statements on the situation. Rep. Buddy Carter said he would forgo his pay until an agreement is reached, while Sen. Jon Ossoff warned that without action, millions of Americans could see significant health insurance premium increases.

The History of Shutdowns

A government shutdown happens when Congress and the president can’t agree on a budget (or a temporary funding bill) to keep the government running. Without that funding, many federal agencies and programs don’t have the money they need to operate normally.

What Stays Open

Essential services keep running. This includes the military, air traffic control, border security, and mail delivery (since the Postal Service runs on its own revenue).

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid payments continue, though some customer service may slow down.

What Closes or Slows Down

Many federal workers are furloughed (sent home without pay until funding is restored).

National parks and museums around the country may close or reduce services.

Passport and visa processing may slow down.

Regulatory agencies (like the EPA or SEC) scale back operations.

The Impact

Federal workers miss paychecks (though they usually get back pay once the shutdown ends).

Some government services for the public are delayed or unavailable.

The economy can take a hit if the shutdown lasts a long time.

Number and Length of Shutdowns

Since 1976, when the modern budget process was created, there have been more than 20 government shutdowns of varying lengths.

Shutdowns can last anywhere from a few hours to over a month. The most common outcome is somewhere in between — a few days to a couple of weeks — before lawmakers reach a deal.

The Longest Shutdowns

35 days (Dec. 22, 2018 – Jan. 25, 2019): The longest shutdown in history, lasting more than a month. It happened during the Trump administration over border wall funding.

21 days (Dec. 16, 1995 – Jan. 6, 1996): The second longest, under President Bill Clinton, over budget disputes with House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Medium-Length Shutdowns

Several shutdowns in the 1980s and 1990s lasted between 3 and 18 days, usually over budget disagreements on spending priorities.

Shorter Shutdowns

Many shutdowns lasted just a day or two (sometimes only overnight). These were often due to Congress missing deadlines but quickly passing temporary funding (called "continuing resolutions").

For example, in 2013, a shutdown over the Affordable Care Act lasted 16 days.

In Total

