Fight after Falcons game sends man to hospital

An Atlanta man says he’s in the hospital after football trash talk outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium turned violent following Sunday’s Falcons game.

What they're saying:

"I never thought I would get in a fight over the Falcons game, let alone put in the hospital," said 49-year-old Arkeius Smit.

Smith said he was in a tailgate lot on Northside Drive after the Falcons’ victory over the Washington Commanders when a confrontation with a New England Patriots fan escalated.

"He was a New England Patriots fan because he kept saying 28 to 3. That game was tough… 28-3," Smith said, referring to Atlanta’s infamous Super Bowl loss. "I never passed the first lick. It just went south from there."

Smith said his two daughters and ex-wife were leaving the game when they saw the fight.

"We saw a mob of people jumping on a man. Then the mob turned on us and started fighting us," said Alexus Hampton, one of Smith’s daughters.

Their mother, Konota Hampton, said she threw a brick at the group after her daughter was body-slammed. Atlanta police cited her for disorderly conduct. Both daughters were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital along with Smith.

Smith and his family say Atlanta police never interviewed them after the incident.

"I haven’t seen Atlanta Police and today is Tuesday," Smith said.

Why you should care:

The family says they want accountability and for police to review what happened in the tailgate lot.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not yet released details about the incident.