Former Buchanan mayor due to be sentenced today

Former Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott faces sentencing today Convicted in 2015 wreck that killed two teenagers City plans special election to fill vacant mayor seat



Former Buchanan Mayor Anthony "A.J." Scott is scheduled to be sentenced today after being found guilty in a wreck that killed two teenagers in 2015.

Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott convicted in deadly crash retrial from time as state trooper

What we know:

Scott, a former state trooper, was convicted of vehicular homicide and four additional charges. Following his conviction, he was removed as mayor of Buchanan, and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Holcombe stepped in as acting mayor.

The city is expected to hold a special election to fill the position permanently.