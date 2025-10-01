Former Buchanan mayor due to be sentenced today
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Former Buchanan Mayor Anthony "A.J." Scott is scheduled to be sentenced today after being found guilty in a wreck that killed two teenagers in 2015.
What we know:
Scott, a former state trooper, was convicted of vehicular homicide and four additional charges. Following his conviction, he was removed as mayor of Buchanan, and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Holcombe stepped in as acting mayor.
The city is expected to hold a special election to fill the position permanently.