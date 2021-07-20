FOX 5 Atlanta welcomes new sports anchor DJ Shockley

article

D.J. Shockley has joined FOX 5 Atlanta as a sports anchor, announced station Vice President and News Director, Scott Stucky.

The former Atlanta Falcon will anchor all sports coverage for FOX 5 Atlanta's weekday afternoon and late newscasts, as well as special sports programming.

"D.J. is well-known to millions of sports fans across Georgia and the Southeast, both for his accomplishments on the football field with the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons, as well as his career as a broadcaster. We’re thrilled to welcome him as a member of the FOX 5 team," Stucky said.

Shockley is a former professional football player who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2006 and spent over four years in the National Football League. Following his time in the NFL, he became a sports broadcaster working as an analyst for the SEC Network, Raycom, and the Big Ten Network, among others. Prior to his professional career, Shockley quarterbacked the University of Georgia to an SEC championship in 2005 and was named the MVP of the game. In addition, he won the FCA Bobby Bowden Football Player of the Year Award.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Shockley holds a degree in Speech Communication.

"The opportunity to work at FOX 5 is so humbling and the chance to work with so many talented people is pretty cool," said Shockley. "I am grateful, honored and blessed to be in this role at a place like FOX 5 where I look to carry on the standard set by Ken Rodriguez."

Shockley will begin his duties effective July 26.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.