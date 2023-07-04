Fourth of July: Tips to ensure your celebration stays safe

With so much going on during the Fourth of July celebrations, people often forget about safety, but Atlanta police say taking just a few seconds can help keep everyone out of harm's way for the holiday.

Whether it's watching a fireworks display or running in the Peachtree Road Race, there are a lot of things to do this Fourth of July.

And officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they want you to be safe.

"We welcome any and everybody to have a safe and fun time," APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.

The department is working 12-hour shifts, so expect to see lots of officers on the streets.

But police say they can't do it alone. They're asking everyone to be alert and report anything suspicious to 911.

Officials are encouraging anyone who might drink at any Fourth of July parties to either take MARTA or a rideshare service.

If you're going to a special event, check about backpack, food, or other restrictions.

Police say Georgians should try to walk in groups and in well-lit areas. Never leave your car running unattended or leave a gun inside your vehicle.

"No purses, no electronics, nothing valuable left inside your vehicle," Peek said.

Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are taking to the water to make sure nobody's celebration ends in tragedy. On Saturday and Sunday alone, wardens wrote 17 BUI citations.

If you're putting on your own fireworks display, don't allow small kids to handle anything. That includes sparklers, which can reach 1,000 degrees.

Stand 150 feet away from lit fireworks and soak them in water before disposing of them after the show is over.

Officials say common sense is the key. With it, we can all get through safely and have a good time.