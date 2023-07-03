Peachtree Road Race 2023: Parking, road closures, and transportation guide
ATLANTA - Atlanta is just a day away from one of its biggest Fourth of July traditions - the 54th annual Peachtree Road Race.
Race participants spent much of the weekend preparing for the big event.
This year's race is set to bring out more than 50,000 participants. Even more are expected to turn out for the virtual race.
The course begins near Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza and runs a little more than 6 miles passed SCAD and through Midtown to end on 10th Street.
Whether you're heading to the starting line in Buckhead to put your feet to the pavement on July 4th or cheering on family and friends at the finish line at Piedmont Park, here's your guide to navigating Atlanta before and during the race:
Peachtree Road Race road closures
The starting area at Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway will be closed beginning at midnight on Tuesday. All other area closures will start at 4:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
- Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
- Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road.
The Atlanta Police Department will close the course to cross traffic once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course starting at 5:00 a.m. Around that time, all cross traffic across Peachtree Street and 10th Street will be prohibited.
These streets will be closed near the finish line:
- 10 Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive until 5 p.m. Tuesday
- 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen until 1 p.m. Tuesday
- 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle until 1 p.m. Tuesday
- Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia 5:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday
- 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street beginning at 7:15 a.m. and ending at noon Tuesday
- Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at noon Tuesday.
Peachtree Road Race parking
Atlanta Track Club members were able to purchase starting line parking online. The lot is located close to the starting line at the Alliance Center Parking Deck at 3424 Peachtree Road. Take the Lenox Road exit off of Ga. 400 North or Ga. 400 South at 5 a.m.
If you've purchased the parking, you should have received a hang tag and a prepaid parking ticket for exiting the parking deck
Participants and spectators are encouraged to use MARTA, which will begin service early on race day.
Lenox Station on the gold line is closest to the starting line. Midtown or Art Center stations provide the most convenient access to the finish line.
This year's special MARTA Breeze Card is a sticker made just for the Peachtree Road Race that can be scanned like any normal Breeze card. If you've purchased the card, you either have the sticker placed on your runner bib that was mailed to you or you will receive it at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo.