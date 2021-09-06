Four men hurt in Dekalb County gas station gunfight

An overnight shootout at a Dekalb County gas station sends four men to the hospital.

Police say around 1 a.m. Monday morning some kind of argument broke out at the Shell on Flat Shoals Road, located right at the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20.

Things escalated and guns were drawn. Investigators say four men ended up getting shot. At last check, one was in critical condition. The other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The number of gunmen shooting wasn't released, nor were we told how many shots were fired. Police believe that all of the injured men were involved in the initial altercation and say they aren't looking for any other shooters.

Detectives hope to be able to talk to the injured, so they can figure what set led up to the gunfire and which of them might've pulled the trigger.

