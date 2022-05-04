Founder of Slutty Vegan to speak at CAU spring commencement

article

Celebrated Atlanta entrepreneur Aisha "Pinky" Cole will be returning her alma mater this spring. The owner of the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain will be Clark Atlanta University’s Class of 2022 commencement speaker.

Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018, and the restaurant quickly became known for its long lines of customers and celebrity clientele waiting patiently for vegan dishes. Since then, the business has expanded and even includes a bar concept in Ponce City Market.

Cole is expected to take the stage in front of hundreds of graduates this Saturday at Panther Stadium.

Earlier this year, Cole and her husband, Derrick Hayes, who owns Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, were featured on the cover of Essence during a special edition highlighting Black couples in business. The couple have connected their businesses to support the metro Atlanta community. They've made it a goal to sign up thousands of Black men for free life insurance.

Slutty Vegan is located at the corner of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW and Ontario Avenue SW. (FOX 5)

Advertisement

Cole also made headlines in 2020 when they surprised Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, with life insurance policies for her and her kids, scholarships for her children to attend Clark Atlanta University, and a new car.