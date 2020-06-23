2 restaurant owners help widow, children of Rayshard Brooks

Two Atlanta Restaurants are stepping up to help the family of Rayshard Brooks. The owners of Slutty Vegan and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks said they're all about giving back to their communities, so when they heard what happened to Rayshard Brooks they knew they wanted to help.

Business is booming at Pinky Cole's restaurant, Slutty Vegan, with a line that stretches around the block. Because of Cole's success, she finds it important to give back to her community.

"It's not very often you see communities sticking together especially in our own communities," explained Cole, "We're going to be the change we wish to see and we're going to be the example and show people that we can come together."

Cole got connected to Derrick Hayes the owner of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, and the two decided to take it upon themselves to help the family of Rayshard Brooks.

"This wasn't anything new. This was just something we were compelled to do because we realize there is now a single mom of who doesn't have transportation, who's now trying to figure life out on top of grieving the loss of losing her husband," said Cole.

The two came together to pull off a surprise. Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, got a big surprise including life insurance policies for her and her kids and scholarships for her kids to attend Clark Atlanta University. There was an even bigger surprise in store. The restauranteurs surprised Miller with a new car as well.

"If we're all in this together, we gotta show that we're in this together," said Hayes.

"We didn't want to talk about what she's dealing with. We just wanted to show her, we got your back, and we're going to support you, and if you need us you can call us," said Cole.

Cole and Hayes said this was a lot bigger than them. It was about helping a neighbor in need.

"It's our duty and responsibility to make sure that we practice group economics and support people in our very own communities and help them be better," said Cole.