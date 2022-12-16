Suspect in murder at Fort Stewart identified as Army infantryman

article

Officials say the suspect in a deadly shooting at Georgia Fort Stewart Army base has been identified as an infantryman assigned to the same division as his victim.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division.

According to army officials, 28-year-old Spc. Shay A. Wilson shot and killed Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman with a privately-owned weapon during an incident at the complex.

Shortly after the shooting, other soldiers subdued Wilson. He's now in custody with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division charged with one count of murder.

Officials say both Wilson and Hillman were part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. Wilson had never been deployed and was never awarded any decorations.

Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman (Fort Stewart)

The Army post’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in February 2015. He had deployed once to Afghanistan and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division."

Officials have not released any information about a possible motive in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.