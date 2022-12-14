Soldier killed in shooting at Fort Stewart identified as Army veteran

article

Army officials have identified the soldier who was the victim in the deadly shooting at Georgia's Fort Stewart Monday morning.

Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania, was killed Monday by a gunman at the Army base, military officials said.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Tuesday to give further details about the killing, citing the active criminal investigation. Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but that person’s name has not been released.

The shooting happened at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Hillman was a soldier assigned to the brigade.

The Army post’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in February 2015. He had deployed once to Afghanistan and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

Hillman joined the 2nd Brigade at Fort Stewart in July 2021.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

"With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the

Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division."

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.