Suspect in custody after reported shooting at Fort Stewart

A suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooting at Georgia's Fort Stewart Monday morning, officials say.

An Army spokesman confirmed with FOX 5 that multiple emergency service agencies are at the base in response to what's being described as a shooting.

Officials say the incident reportedly happened at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex.

At this time, law enforcement have a suspect in custody.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or released any details about the shooting.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.