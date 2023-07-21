Forsyth County residents asked to limit use of water after power knocked out at plant

article

Residents in Forsyth County are being asked to limit all water use after the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer lost its ability to produce water at its water plant.

Water should only be used for emergency purposes until the plant is able to produce water again.

The plant lost its ability to produce water because it lost power during Thursday night's storms.

Residents can check social media for updates.

There are currently 7,118 customers in Forsyth County without power, according to the Georgia Power outage map. There are 22 total outages in the county. Georgia Power serves 11,713 customers in Forsyth.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said on Thursday night that more than 500 trees were knocked down in the county because of the storm. Chainsaw crews spent the evening reopening about 50 to 60 roads that were blocked by trees. Emergency crews also reported about 26 structures with trees on them.

