Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:46 PM EDT until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Butts County, Newton County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:35 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Rockdale County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:13 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 6:44 PM EDT until FRI 1:00 AM EDT, Butts County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Severe storms leave damage in their wake

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:47PM
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Thursday evening forecast

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking severe storms moving through north Georgia this evening.

ATLANTA - A line of powerful storms blew into north Georgia on Thursday afternoon prompted numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and leaving behind damage.

Damaging winds, frequent lighting, and periods of heavy rain were associated with the storms.

As of 6 p.m., more than 190,000 customers were without power across the state, according to Georgia Power and the Georgia EMCs.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA

In Calhoun, a severe storm moved through around 5:44 p.m. bringing 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

That storms caused the back wall to collapse at the firehouse gym located at 401 Curtis Parkway. The Calhoun Police Department released several photos showing the extent of the damage. Bricks littered the lawn outside the gym.

Image 1 of 4

The back wall to the firehouse gym located at 401 Curtis Parkway collapsed on July 20, 2023. (Calhoun Police Department)

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

Police say it was caused by strong winds.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says there are numerous reports of trees being down across the county.

A similar message was put out in Cherokee County where several trees reportedly were blocking roadways.

The FOX 5 Storm Team continue to track these storms as they move through the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.