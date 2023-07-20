Severe storms leave damage in their wake

A line of powerful storms blew into north Georgia on Thursday afternoon prompted numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and leaving behind damage.

Damaging winds, frequent lighting, and periods of heavy rain were associated with the storms.

As of 6 p.m., more than 190,000 customers were without power across the state, according to Georgia Power and the Georgia EMCs.

In Calhoun, a severe storm moved through around 5:44 p.m. bringing 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

That storms caused the back wall to collapse at the firehouse gym located at 401 Curtis Parkway. The Calhoun Police Department released several photos showing the extent of the damage. Bricks littered the lawn outside the gym.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The back wall to the firehouse gym located at 401 Curtis Parkway collapsed on July 20, 2023. (Calhoun Police Department)

Police say it was caused by strong winds.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says there are numerous reports of trees being down across the county.

A similar message was put out in Cherokee County where several trees reportedly were blocking roadways.

