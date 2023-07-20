Strong winds knock down brick wall at Calhoun gym

It was a shocking site in Calhoun, when the storm on Thursday came through, the entire front wall of a building came crumbling down.

"I hate this happened, I seen it get dark, and the wind get up," said Doug, who has lived in Calhoun his whole live.

During a severe thunderstorm warning, with powerful winds and plenty of rain, Calhoun Fire got a call of a collapsed building. They rushed to the Firehouse Gym on Curtis Parkway.

"We found one wall collapsed off the side of the building," said Calhoun Fire Training Chief Nathan Saylors.

It was a little after 5 p.m., there were plenty of people inside working out went the front wall came crashing down.

"All of the debris fell to the outside, so there was no interior damage, the exterior wall collapsed so everything fell to the outside," said Chief Saylors.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The back wall to the firehouse gym located at 401 Curtis Parkway collapsed on July 20, 2023. (Calhoun Police Department)

Fortunately, no one was injured.

"That's the good Lord done that," said Doug.

Fire officials say they had no other calls of damage in Calhoun.