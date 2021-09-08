Deputies searching for missing homeless Forsyth County man

article

Forsyth deputies are asking for help finding a 43-year-old man reported missing by his family.

Officials say 43-year-old Joseph Thomas Zanes was last seen at the BP gas station on the 900 block of Buford Highway on Aug. 14.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Zanes is homeless and lived in his blue van at the gas station. However, his van is still at the gas station and he has seemingly disappeared.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair and a beard.

If you have any information about where Zanes could be, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-781-3087.

