Former Woodstock police officer arrested for invasion of privacy, lying to GBI

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested 27-year-old Robert William Brown, a former Woodstock police officer. Brown faces charges including three counts of computer invasion of privacy, making false statements to law enforcement, and violation of oath by a public officer.

The arrest stems from an inquiry initiated by the Woodstock Police Department on Oct. 3, urging the GBI to investigate potential criminal misconduct by Officer Robert Brown. Subsequent findings during the investigation uncovered that, while serving as an officer at the Woodstock Police Department, Brown illegally accessed personal information belonging to two individuals. This unauthorized access occurred between December 2022 and September 2023. Moreover, Brown allegedly provided false information to the GBI during the course of their inquiry.

Following his arrest, Brown was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Upon the completion of the investigation, the case will be handed over to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

It is not clear if Brown's employment was terminated before the investigation or as a result of the investigation.