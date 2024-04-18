Former UGA player Anthony Edwards named to USA Olympic Team

article

Anthony Edwards, a former University of Georgia basketball standout, is set to join a star-studded Team USA lineup alongside iconic players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and more.

During his time at UGA in the 2019-2020 season, Edwards emerged as the nation's top-scoring freshman, showcasing his prowess on the court and garnering attention from basketball enthusiasts nationwide. His impressive performance earned him recognition as one of the most promising talents in college basketball.

As a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, Edwards has continued to make waves, becoming the first player in franchise history to average 25-plus points, five-plus rebounds, and five-plus assists per game. His versatility and dynamic playing style have solidified his position as a rising star in the league.

The Olympic team is highlighted by 12 athletes with extensive USA Basketball experience, including three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and the NBA's all-time scoring leader LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), who owns a pair of Olympic Gold medals. In addition to Edwards, Durant and James, the team features Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Team USA's first game with Edwards on board is scheduled to take place against Serbia on July 28, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for the talented athlete as he represents his country on the international basketball stage.