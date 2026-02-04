Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau expected in court today

article

The Brief Khalid Kamau faces trespassing and burglary charges A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday His trial is set for Feb. 17



Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau is scheduled to return to court Tuesday on trespassing and burglary charges tied to his 2023 arrest.

What we know:

A pretrial hearing is set for 10 a.m. in Fulton County, where a judge is expected to address outstanding issues and discuss evidence ahead of trial.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 17, roughly one month after South Fulton’s new mayor was sworn into office.

Kamau previously rejected a plea deal that included probation, community service and a written apology. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 12 months in the Fulton County Jail.

The backstory:

The case stems from a July 2023 incident when Kamau entered a lake house along Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission. The former mayor said he had admired the property as his "dream home" and decided to look inside.

The homeowner confronted Kamau with a gun and called police. He was initially charged with first-degree burglary and criminal trespass, but prosecutors later dropped the felony burglary count.

