Former President Jimmy Carter responds to Trump's decision to withhold funding to World Health Organization

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter spoke out against President Trump's decision to withhold funding to the World Health Organization, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was cutting off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the organization of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China

The United States contributed nearly $900 million to the WHO’s budget for 2018-19, according to information on the agency’s website. That represents one-fifth of its total $4.4 billion budget for those years.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump said at a briefing. He said the U.S. would be reviewing the WHO's actions to stop the virus before making any decision on resuming aid.

