Former Madison County deputy who killed UGA grad student sentenced to life in prison

article

A former Madison County deputy has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of University of Georgia graduate student he thought was having an affair with his wife.

Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams, III, entered a plea deal for charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 26-year-old Benjamin Lloyd Cloer.

Cloer was found shot multiple times the evening of Nov. 10, 2019, in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road, just a short distance from his home. He later died at an area hospital.

Adams was off duty and in plainclothes at the time of the incident.

Benjamin Lloyd Cloer (Family photo)

911 call points to crime of passion

The 911 calls pointed investigators early to a crime of passion. Adams told the dispatcher he caught his wife cheating on him with the graduate student.

"I didn’t shoot her. I shot the guy. (inaudible, cries) I couldn't stop myself," Adams could be heard saying on the 911 call recording. "I caught her cheating (inaudible)," Adams replied to a dispatcher when asked what happened.

In the call, Adams goes on to explain to the dispatcher his wife was in the driveway, but Cloer ran off.

The dispatcher then asks Adams about the gun to which he replies, "it is in my hand."

When the dispatcher asks if he could put it down, Adams replies, "No, I am going to kill myself. I can’t go to jail for the rest of my life. I am the deputy sheriff of Madison County."

Towards the end of the call, Adams can be heard talking to his wife, "I am turning myself in. No matter what, I always loved you, even if you didn’t love me. (inaudible) I see blood on the steps."

Athens-Clarke County Police say an off-duty Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff was arrested after shooting at home in 6000 block of Old Jefferson Rd.

Adams’ service record

Officials said Adams had been employed over a year with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and was a "model employee."

He was previously employed with the Royston Police Department and Statesboro Police Department.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office fired him shortly after his arrest.

The plea deal

Adams is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. He also was given an addition 10 years for an aggravated assault charge.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____